Left Menu
Development News Edition

TS Nana to become hurricane before making landfall in Belize

Nana was moving west at 18 mph (30 kph) with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph). Meanwhile Tropical Storm Omar formed off the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday and was moving away from land.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 02-09-2020 11:32 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 11:32 IST
TS Nana to become hurricane before making landfall in Belize

A strengthening Tropical Storm Nana roared toward Central America on Wednesday and was expected to become a hurricane before making landfall on the coast of Belize after brushing past Honduras. The National Hurricane Center said the entire coast of Belize had been placed under a hurricane watch and warned that people in Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula should closely monitor the storm's progress. It said Nana is expected to pass near but north of the coast of Honduras on Wednesday and likely reach Belize early Thursday.

Strong winds, a dangerous storm surge and very heavy rainfall causing flash flooding are likely, it said. At 11 p.m. EDT, Nana's center was located about 485 miles (775 kilometers) east of Belize City and about 320 miles (520 kilometers) east-northeast of Limon, Honduras. Nana was moving west at 18 mph (30 kph) with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph).

Meanwhile Tropical Storm Omar formed off the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday and was moving away from land. The Hurricane Center expects Omar to be short-lived. Late Tuesday, it had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kiph), with little change expected overnight. Omar was 310 miles (500 kilometers) east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and moving east-northeast at 14 mph (22 kph). Forecasters predicted it will weaken Wednesday night.

Nana and Omar are the earliest 14th and 15th named storms on record, beating the 2005 arrivals of Nate on Sept. 6 and Ophelia on Sept. 7, according to Colorado State University professor Phil Klotzbach.(AP) IND IND.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

UK man guilty of trying to smuggle generator from US to Iran

A U.K. citizen has pleaded guilty in Florida to federal charges related to violating an embargo and attempting to smuggle industrial equipment to Iran. Colin Fisher, 45, pleaded guilty on Monday in Pensacola federal court to violating the I...

Tennis-Raonic concerned about French Open crowds amid COVID-19 surge

The prospect of playing the French Open in a months time with thousands of fans in attendance is a worry for Milos Raonic amid a recent surge in COVID-19 infections in France. The former world number three advanced to the U.S. Open second r...

Australian barley growers to target domestic market, shift to alternative crops next season

Australian farmers will be forced to sell their barley supplies to the domestic livestock industry or cheaper international markets after China effectively banned imports from Australia, farmers said on Wednesday.China late on Tuesday said ...

Report: Algorithm question complicates TikTok sale

Sale talks for TikToks US operations have been complicated by the key question of whether the apps core algorithms can be included as part of a deal, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal that cited unidentified people familiar w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020