US agents seize record USD 27 mn cash on ship bound for USVI

US agents seize record USD 27 mn cash on ship bound for USVIPTI | Sanjuan | Updated: 02-09-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 11:33 IST
Federal authorities have announced that they seized USD 27 million in undeclared cash aboard a ship bound for the US Virgin Islands, the largest such seizure ever in the region
US Customs and Border Protection on Tuesday said a dog inspecting cargo on Saturday aboard a ship docked in Puerto Rico alerted agents to the money found inside home moving boxes destined for St Thomas
No one has been arrested.
- READ MORE ON:
- US Customs and Border Protection
- US Virgin Islands
- Puerto Rico