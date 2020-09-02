Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK man guilty of trying to smuggle generator from US to Iran

Colin Fisher, 45, pleaded guilty on Monday in Pensacola federal court to violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and to attempted smuggling in relation to exporting power generating equipment to Iran, according to court records.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 13:03 IST
UK man guilty of trying to smuggle generator from US to Iran

A U.K. citizen has pleaded guilty in Florida to federal charges related to violating an embargo and attempting to smuggle industrial equipment to Iran. Colin Fisher, 45, pleaded guilty on Monday in Pensacola federal court to violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and to attempted smuggling in relation to exporting power generating equipment to Iran, according to court records. He faces up to 30 years in prison at a scheduled November 10 sentencing.

“Exporting technology to Iran is prohibited for a very good reason, yet this defendant chose to put his own self-interest above global and national security,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida Lawrence Keefe said in a statement. Fisher was arrested by federal agents in August when he arrived in Pensacola from the United Arab Emirates to finish the deal, prosecutors said. Fisher has worked for nearly three years to violate the Iranian embargo by attempting to export a Solar Mars 90 S turbine core engine and parts from the U.S. to Iran, they added.

Law enforcement authorities were able to seize the turbine before it was sent to a conspirator linked to an Iranian energy company. The intercepted turbine, which was valued at USD 500,000, could be used to provide energy to the oil fields of Iran. James Meharg, CEO and president of Pensacola-based Turbine Resources International, was previously convicted of conspiring with Fisher to export a large turbine and parts from the U.S. to Iran. He was sentenced to three years and four months in federal prison.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-After blowing up Billboard chart, K-pop colossus BTS eyes Grammys 'Dynamite'

Fresh from scoring Koreas first-ever no. 1 hit on the main U.S. Billboard music chart, K-pop juggernaut BTS on Wednesday set its sights on a standalone performance at next years Grammy Awards - and maybe a trophy or two. Since its 2013 debu...

Contradicting China, developer says city project on Myanmar-Thailand border part of BRI

The Chinese developer of a new city project on the Myanmar-Thailand border, has said the project is a part of Chinas controversial Belt and Road Initiative BRI, despite the Chinese Embassy in Yangon denying the same earlier. The project in ...

Vinesh Phogat recovers from COVID-19, tests negative twice

Indias top woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat has recovered from coronavirus, returning negative tests twice, but remains in isolation for precautionary purposes. The 24-year-old could not receive her Khel Ratna as she tested positive just ahead ...

Japan's Suga says to run for ruling party leadership race, wants to avoid vacuum

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga declared on Wednesday he would run for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, a race he is heavily favoured to win to become the next prime minister. Suga, a longtime aide to o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020