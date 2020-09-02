Left Menu
Development News Edition

After blowing up Billboard chart, K-pop colossus BTS eyes Grammys 'Dynamite'

On Monday it landed top spot in the Billboard Hot 100 chart with breezy disco hit "Dynamite", a first all-English language single that's been lapped up by mainstream U.S. pop fans. For BTS, the global smash - with a Youtube video that's already racked up 275 million views - raises hopes of glory at the Grammys - the band performed there earlier this year alongside rapper Lil Nas X, but has never been nominated for an award.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 14:04 IST
After blowing up Billboard chart, K-pop colossus BTS eyes Grammys 'Dynamite'

Fresh from scoring Korea's first-ever no. 1 hit on the main U.S. Billboard music chart, K-pop juggernaut BTS on Wednesday set its sights on a standalone performance at next year's Grammy Awards - and maybe a trophy or two. Since its 2013 debut, the seven-member South Korean boy band has surfed the global K-pop craze to dizzying heights. On Monday it landed top spot in the Billboard Hot 100 chart with breezy disco hit "Dynamite", a first all-English language single that's been lapped up by mainstream U.S. pop fans.

For BTS, the global smash - with a Youtube video that's already racked up 275 million views - raises hopes of glory at the Grammys - the band performed there earlier this year alongside rapper Lil Nas X, but has never been nominated for an award. "The Grammys is the place that all artists would dream of, and we're hoping that we will be able to stage our own performance, secure nominations and if possible, win an award," said band leader and rapper RM, 25, speaking alongside his bandmates during on online news conference on Wednesday.

Members said the Billboard achievement still didn't "feel real", lamenting being unable to celebrate it with fans as the coronavirus pandemic prompted them to cancel a scheduled world tour. "All the performances and concerts we had always held have now become a dream," said RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon. "But we still want to do an outdoor show some day, inviting many people and throwing a festival at a big square."

"Dynamite" notched 33.9 million U.S. streams and 300,000 sales in its first week, according to Nielsen Music data. BTS also scored the biggest digital sales week in nearly three years, the numbers showed. While the group's introspective 2018 album "Love Yourself: Tear" was aimed at showing fans how the young stars dealt with and overcame doubts and fears, the new single was designed to give energy to fans who might be grappling with coronavirus gloom, the band said.

"Everyone should join hands to help fight the pandemic, in which lifting people's spirits is vital," said vocalist Jimin. "What we should and can do is to give a bit of comfort and refresh them, that's another goal of ours," the 24-year-old said.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Here we go: Ayushmann Khurrana confirms he has started his physical transformation for his next film

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who is all set to play a cross-functional athlete in his next film, on Wednesday revealed that he has started undergoing a physical transformation for the Abhishek Kapoor directorial. Taking to his Instagram stories...

Bhumi Pednekar develops sustainable home garden, feels 'sustainable farming' should be school subject

Climate Warrior Bhumi Pednekar who is known for environment protection initiatives has developed a sustainable garden with her mother at her home and she feels that sustainable farming should be taught to children in schools as a subject. T...

Lusanda Mxenge appointed as Acting DG in Presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Lusanda Mxenge as Acting Director-General in The Presidency and Secretary of the Cabinet, with effect from 1 September 2020.Mxenge, who has held the position of Deputy Director-General Cabinet Office,...

Russian prosecutors ask Germany for details of poison tests on Navalny - paper

Russian prosecutors have asked Germany to provide details of medical tests conducted on Alexei Navalny, a Russian opposition politician lying in a coma in Berlin after a suspected poisoning in Siberia last month, a newspaper reported on Wed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020