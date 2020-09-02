Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rolls-Royce says demand for luxury cars is recovering

"We see a very fruitful business now coming back from Asia, also Europe is coming back on track, the Americas just delivered an excellent July result and August result," the boss of the BMW-owned Rolls-Royce Motor Cars told Reuters. "I am quite optimistic looking into 2021, particularly on the back of a very strong order bank we have already on our books." Muller-Otvos said his company has no plans to move production out of the United Kingdom because of Brexit. "We are committed to Britain.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-09-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 14:40 IST
Rolls-Royce says demand for luxury cars is recovering
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The chief executive of Rolls-Royce said demand for his company's luxury cars is rebounding, helped by sales in Asia, and he is optimistic about the outlook for next year after the coronavirus pandemic hit consumer confidence and closed dealerships.

Torsten Muller-Otvos said the demand meant Rolls-Royce was the first car company to resume car production in the United Kingdom on May 4. "We see a very fruitful business now coming back from Asia, also Europe is coming back on track, the Americas just delivered an excellent July result and August result," the boss of the BMW-owned Rolls-Royce Motor Cars told Reuters.

"I am quite optimistic looking into 2021, particularly on the back of a very strong order bank we have already on our books." Muller-Otvos said his company has no plans to move production out of the United Kingdom because of Brexit.

"We are committed to Britain. I would even call us being part of the British industrial crown jewels," he said. "For that reason, Rolls-Royce belongs to Britain."

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Pope holds first public audience in months

Pope Francis has held his first public general audience after a pause of nearly six months due to the coronavirus outbreak. Francis used Wednesdays audience to call for solidarity as the way to exit the crisis.Francis said The current pande...

Ice hockey-Finns Jokerit to open KHL campaign in Belarus despite political unrest

Finnish club Jokerit will travel to Dynamo Minsk on Thursday to open their Kontinental Hockey League campaign despite continued protests in Belarus over the results of Augusts presidential election, the team said.President Alexander Lukashe...

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

Samsung has unveiled the 2020 line-up of intelligent and connected products including mobile, wearables, TVs and home appliances at the Life Unstoppable virtual press conference.This years innovative products include the Odyssey G5 monitor,...

Thailand's king reconciles with ousted consort

Thailands king has reconciled with his royal consort, whom he stripped of her titles last year after accusing her of seeking to undermine his official wife, the countrys queen. The restoration of Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi to the good grac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020