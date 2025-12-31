Left Menu

Warner Bros Stands Firm Against Hostile Bid as Eurostar Services Resume Amid Tunnel Chaos

Warner Bros Discovery plans to reject Paramount's latest $108 billion takeover bid, backed by Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. Eurostar services resumed after a power failure disrupted Channel Tunnel travel, affecting many. Meanwhile, Italy approved a deficit-cutting 2026 budget following intense debates within Giorgia Meloni's coalition.

31-12-2025
Warner Bros Discovery is poised to dismiss the latest takeover proposal from Paramount despite financial backing from Oracle's co-founder Larry Ellison. The proposed hostile bid is valued at $108 billion and marks a significant challenge in the media industry.

Chaos ensued in Europe's transport sector when Eurostar train services through the Channel Tunnel were suspended due to a power supply failure. The disruption affected numerous travelers during peak winter holiday traffic, but services have now partially resumed.

In political developments, Italy's parliament successfully approved the 2026 budget aimed at reducing the nation's deficit. The vote followed fierce debates within Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition, highlighting deep divisions over the contentious financial strategies.

