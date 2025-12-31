Left Menu

ISRO Achieves Milestone with Enhanced SSLV Third Stage Test

ISRO successfully tested an improved version of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle's third stage, enhancing payload capacity by 90 kg. The test, conducted at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, verified advancements in motor design, igniter, and nozzle system for more efficient launches.

Updated: 31-12-2025 09:05 IST
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved a significant milestone with the successful static test of an improved third stage for the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV). Conducted at the Solid Motor Static Test Facility in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, the test marks a leap in the vehicle's payload capacity by 90 kg, thanks to advancements in motor case materials and design.

The SSLV, an all-solid, three-stage launch vehicle developed by ISRO, is designed for quick turnarounds and industrial production, making it ideal for launch-on-demand scenarios. The recent test validated the enhancements in the upper stage, which now boasts a carbon-epoxy motor case and a streamlined nozzle system. These improvements are expected to deliver a velocity of up to 4 km/s while maintaining structural integrity with minimal mass.

This achievement is part of ISRO's broader efforts to augment production capacity for solid motors across India. New facilities at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre and the expansion of production lines for critical components like Ammonium Perchlorate highlight their commitment to future space missions. The successful test also sets the stage for the first orbital launch by an Indian Space Start-up, marking a new era in the nation's space endeavors.

