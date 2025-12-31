Left Menu

Iran's New Diplomatic Vision: Expanding Ties with India

Iran's new ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, has announced plans to strengthen bilateral cooperation with India. His focus includes counter-terrorism, technological collaboration, and the Chabahar Port project amid challenges like US sanctions. Fathali emphasizes building on existing diplomatic achievements between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 09:10 IST
Iran's New Diplomatic Vision: Expanding Ties with India
Ambassador
  • Country:
  • India

Iran is prepared to strengthen its cooperative ties with India in counter-terrorism and regional stability, as newly appointed Ambassador Mohammad Fathali articulates during his recent appointment.

Fathali emphasized the importance of sharing expertise in combating extremist violence while fully respecting each nation's independent policies and national interests. In a recent discussion with PTI Videos, Fathali outlined opportunities for new initiatives involving emerging technologies, renewable energy, academic, scientific cooperation, and cultural diplomacy. He highlighted Iran's readiness to present its substantial counter-terrorism expertise to its friendly partners.

Fathali advocated for sustainable financial setups, streamlined trade processes, and direct business community engagement to combat challenges like US sanctions, banking restrictions, and logistical issues. Notably, bilateral trade between India and Iran has drastically reduced following the expiration of US waivers for Iranian crude oil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Surprise Veto Sparks Colorado Backlash

Trump's Surprise Veto Sparks Colorado Backlash

 Global
2
Tadasha Mishra Appointed Full-Time Jharkhand DGP

Tadasha Mishra Appointed Full-Time Jharkhand DGP

 India
3
Foiled Heist: Police Nab Four at Maharashtra Bar

Foiled Heist: Police Nab Four at Maharashtra Bar

 India
4
Tunnel Train Collision at Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydro Project: 60 Injured

Tunnel Train Collision at Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydro Project: 60 Injured

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025