Iran's New Diplomatic Vision: Expanding Ties with India
Iran's new ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, has announced plans to strengthen bilateral cooperation with India. His focus includes counter-terrorism, technological collaboration, and the Chabahar Port project amid challenges like US sanctions. Fathali emphasizes building on existing diplomatic achievements between the two nations.
Iran is prepared to strengthen its cooperative ties with India in counter-terrorism and regional stability, as newly appointed Ambassador Mohammad Fathali articulates during his recent appointment.
Fathali emphasized the importance of sharing expertise in combating extremist violence while fully respecting each nation's independent policies and national interests. In a recent discussion with PTI Videos, Fathali outlined opportunities for new initiatives involving emerging technologies, renewable energy, academic, scientific cooperation, and cultural diplomacy. He highlighted Iran's readiness to present its substantial counter-terrorism expertise to its friendly partners.
Fathali advocated for sustainable financial setups, streamlined trade processes, and direct business community engagement to combat challenges like US sanctions, banking restrictions, and logistical issues. Notably, bilateral trade between India and Iran has drastically reduced following the expiration of US waivers for Iranian crude oil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
