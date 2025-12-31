Iran's New Diplomatic Vision: Expanding Ties with India

Iran is prepared to strengthen its cooperative ties with India in counter-terrorism and regional stability, as newly appointed Ambassador Mohammad Fathali articulates during his recent appointment.

Fathali emphasized the importance of sharing expertise in combating extremist violence while fully respecting each nation's independent policies and national interests. In a recent discussion with PTI Videos, Fathali outlined opportunities for new initiatives involving emerging technologies, renewable energy, academic, scientific cooperation, and cultural diplomacy. He highlighted Iran's readiness to present its substantial counter-terrorism expertise to its friendly partners.

Fathali advocated for sustainable financial setups, streamlined trade processes, and direct business community engagement to combat challenges like US sanctions, banking restrictions, and logistical issues. Notably, bilateral trade between India and Iran has drastically reduced following the expiration of US waivers for Iranian crude oil.

