Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand's king reconciles with ousted consort

She had not been seen publicly after her fall from grace last year and her whereabouts were never made clear. In July last year, Vajiralongkorn gave Sineenatra the royal consort title of chao khun phra sineenatra bilasakalayani, reviving an old palace tradition of taking a junior wife that had not been practiced for almost a century.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 02-09-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 15:50 IST
Thailand's king reconciles with ousted consort
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Thailand's king has reconciled with his royal consort, whom he stripped of her titles last year after accusing her of seeking to undermine his official wife, the country's queen. The restoration of Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi to the good graces of King Maha Vajiralongkorn was confirmed by an official announcement published Wednesday in the Royal Gazette. The announcement, dated August 29, said she was being given back her royal and military titles.

It said Sineenatra was not tainted by any wrongdoing, and the record should not show that she ever lost her privileges. Bloggers who follow royal news had reported last week that Sineenatra had been rehabilitated. She had not been seen publicly after her fall from grace last year and her whereabouts were never made clear.

In July last year, Vajiralongkorn gave Sineenatra the royal consort title of chao khun phra sineenatra bilasakalayani, reviving an old palace tradition of taking a junior wife that had not been practiced for almost a century. In May last year, Vajiralongkorn named longtime companion Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya his queen when they were married a few days before his formal coronation. Vajiralongkorn assumed the throne after the 2016 death of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who reigned for 70 years.

Then last October, less than three months after making Sineenatra his royal consort, the king issued a command rescinding the appointment. In a statement, he accused her of misbehaving by actively seeking to block Suthida's appointment as queen in order to take the position herself, and saying that when she failed to block Suthida, her "ambitions and aspirations" led her to continue to seek ways to promote herself. That statement said the king tried to alleviate the problem by appointing Sineenatra his official royal consort but that she remained unsatisfied and continued to compete with Queen Suthida.

Both Queen Suthida, 42, and Sineenatra, 35, have served as senior officers in palace security units. Suthida was previously a flight attendant with Thai Airways, while Sineenatra was an army nurse. The 68-year-old king has seven children by three previous marriages, all of which ended in divorce. Sineenatra's fall had been particularly stunning because only two months earlier, a palace website released scores of photos of her and the king, some in formal settings and others in markedly casual poses, such as taking part in flying, shooting and skydiving. Others showed her and the king holding hands, unusually intimate photos for members of the royal family.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Volkswagen commences bookings for automatic trims of Polo, Vento

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Wednesday said it has commenced bookings for automatic variants of BS-VI compliant Polo and&#160; Vento models. The Polo GT trim is priced at Rs 9.67 lakh while Vento Highline Plus variant is tagged at Rs ...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now White House slams corrupt WHOThe White House pushed back on concerns expressed by the World Health Organization after a U.S. health official said a coronavirus vaccine might be app...

Five held with 7.5 kg opium in Jharkhand

The Ranchi subzone Narcotics Control Bureau NCB has arrested five persons with 7.5 kilograms of opium in the Tupudana area, officials said on Wednesday. According to NCB, the drugs were seized from a four-wheeler after they received intelli...

Pope holds first public audience in months

Pope Francis has held his first public general audience after a pause of nearly six months due to the coronavirus outbreak. Francis used Wednesdays audience to call for solidarity as the way to exit the crisis.Francis said The current pande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020