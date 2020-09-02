U.S. mulls sanctions on anyone involved in Belarus rights abuses -Pompeo

The United States and European partners are together reviewing imposing targeted sanctions on anyone involved in human rights abuses in Belarus, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

"We are closely coordinating too with our transatlantic partners and are together reviewing significant targeted sanctions on anyone involved in human rights abuses," Pompeo told reporters. On Tuesday, a senior U.S. official told Reuters the United States was weighing sanctions on seven Belarusians it believes were involved in falsifying the results of the Aug. 9 Belarusian election and violence against peaceful protesters.