India takes up concerns of Indian students with China

The Indian Embassy here has taken up with the Chinese officials concerns of a large number of Indian students studying in China following an official announcement that foreign students and teachers will not return to their colleges until further notice. Over 23,000 Indian students studied in different courses in Chinese universities and colleges as per the last year's data. Of them, over 21,000 have enrolled to study MBBS.

Most of these students left for home during the Chinese New Year holidays earlier this year just around the time when the coronavirus pandemic began spreading in China. It is reiterated that following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year, the Chinese government had restricted the entry of foreigners into China, permitting such entry only in specific circumstances, an Indian Embassy press release said.

While some exceptions have since been made in some categories of foreigners who can enter China with fresh visa, foreign students have not been included in any of these categories, it said. The Ministry of Education of China has published on its website that "all overseas students and teachers who have not received notice from their respective educational institutions will not return to their Colleges/Universities until further instructions".

The embassy has been taking up Indian students' concerns with Chinese authorities including the Ministry of Education, the press release said. The response of the Chinese authorities regarding their stand on the return of foreign students to China is awaited, it said.

The same will be updated through a press release as soon as it is received, it said. Meanwhile, Indian students are advised to monitor the website of the Indian embassy/consulates in China and our social media channels to remain updated about the evolving situation in respect of the return of foreign students to China. Indian students are also advised to remain in touch with their respective universities/colleges, the press release said.