Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mississippi panel selects magnolia design to replace retired state flag

Mississippi on Wednesday took a big step toward replacing its old state flag dominated by the Confederate "stars and bars" when a commission selected a new design featuring a magnolia - the state flower - to replace imagery seen by many as racist. The "New Magnolia Flag," whose selection was announced by a Mississippi Department of Archives and History panel, now requires the approval of Governor Tate Reeves.

Reuters | Mississippi | Updated: 03-09-2020 01:54 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 01:48 IST
Mississippi panel selects magnolia design to replace retired state flag
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Mississippi on Wednesday took a big step toward replacing its old state flag dominated by the Confederate "stars and bars" when a commission selected a new design featuring a magnolia - the state flower - to replace imagery seen by many as racist.

The "New Magnolia Flag," whose selection was announced by a Mississippi Department of Archives and History panel, now requires the approval of Governor Tate Reeves. If approved as expected, the design will go to the voters on the Nov. 3 ballot for final adoption as the state flag. While long controversial, the old state flag - adopted in 1894 - came to its demise during the latest wave of anti-Confederate sentiment spurred by the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Floyd's killing helped revive a long-simmering conflict between those seeking to abolish Confederate statues and other images they see as symbols honoring slavery, and those who believe the symbols honor the traditions and history of the South. Under a new Mississippi law, the state flag cannot contain the Confederate battle flag image and it must include the words "In God We Trust," according to the committee's website.

"Our flag should reflect the beauty and good in all of us. It should represent a state that deserves a positive image," the designer, Rocky Vaughan, said in a release. "The New Magnolia Flag represents the warmth and strength of the good people of Mississippi," he said. "Now is the time we show the world that we're from Mississippi, the Magnolia State."

The design shows the state flower on a blue background framed by red bars, with a ring of stars around it. The image was selected out of about 3,000 submissions of proposed designs from the public. It beat out a second finalist, a shield crowned with a single star on a navy blue field.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Cardinals put OF Fowler on IL

The St. Louis Cardinals put outfielder Dexter Fowler on the injured list Wednesday amid a flurry of moves by the team. No reason or injury was provided by the club for the Fowler transaction.However, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Fowl...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

COVID-19 infections in Europe are back to levels seen in March when the outbreak began its peak phase there, the head of the European Unions public health agency said, meanwhile the British government re-imposed local restrictions on parts ...

Chapman suspended 3 games for throwing at Rays player

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman was suspended three games for throwing at Tampa Bay Rays batter Mike Brosseau on Tuesday night, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday. Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Rays skipper Kevin Cash were ...

Swedes confidence in PM's handling of coronavirus crisis declining, poll shows

Confidence in the way Swedens Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and his government have handled the coronavirus pandemic has dropped sharply over the last three months, a poll in daily Dagens Nyheter showed on Wednesday. Sweden has followed its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020