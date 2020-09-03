Left Menu
Development News Edition

Livestock ship carrying 42 crew missing off southern Japan

The crew member is able to walk and in good health, Coast Guard officials said. The 11,947-ton Gulf Livestock 1 ship was carrying 5,800 cows west of the western coast of Amami Oshima in the East China Sea when it sent the distress call in the early hours of Wednesday.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 03-09-2020 09:24 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 09:24 IST
Livestock ship carrying 42 crew missing off southern Japan

Japanese rescuers were searching on Thursday for a livestock ship with 42 crew members on board that sent a distress signal during rough weather off southern Japan. The Coast Guard safely rescued a Filipino crew member from the waters late Wednesday after Japanese navy P-3C surveillance aircraft spotted the man wearing a life vest and waving while bobbing up and down in the water. The crew member is able to walk and in good health, Coast Guard officials said.

The 11,947-ton Gulf Livestock 1 ship was carrying 5,800 cows west of the western coast of Amami Oshima in the East China Sea when it sent the distress call in the early hours of Wednesday. The cause of the distress was not immediately known, but the weather was rough in the area due to Typhoon Maysak.

The other crew include 38 from the Philippines, two from New Zealand and another two from Australia. The Panamanian ship left the port of Nepier in northeastern New Zealand on Tuesday and was on its way to the port of Tangshan on China's eastern coast, Coast Guard officials said.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

With highest single-day spike of 83,883 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 38-lakh mark

India reported the highest single-day spike of 83,883 new coronavirus cases, taking the national caseload past 38-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfares data released on Thursday. The cumulative death toll ...

RBI approves appointment of Murali Ramakrishnan as MD, CEO of South Indian Bank

Private sector lender South Indian Bank on Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India RBI has approved appointment of Murali Ramakrishnan as its MD and CEO with effect from October 1Ramakrishnan had retired from ICICI Bank as Senior General M...

Czech Senate president meets Taiwan leader; Beijing protests

The Czech Senate president met with Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday morning during a rare trip by a foreign dignitary to the self-ruled democratic island that rival China called an open provocation. Tsai presented a medal for Jaro...

Nana strengthens into hurricane as it barrels toward Belize

Hurricane Nana barrelled westward Wednesday just off the coast of Honduras on a collision course with the Central American nation of Belize, where thousands of people were stocking up on food, water and construction materials. Long lines st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020