Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai police want court to order persistent activists jailed

Both men are key figures in the growing protest movement and are among those who are calling for reform of the monarchy, a revered institution that is protected by draconian anti-defamation laws. Speaking to reporters before the hearing, Arnon said he hopes the court will allow him to walk free but believes that his imprisonment will not deter the movement.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 03-09-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 14:11 IST
Thai police want court to order persistent activists jailed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Thai court considered Thursday whether to grant a police request to revoke the bail of two top leaders of the burgeoning anti-government protest movement who refuse to stop their public political activities. Arnon Nampha and Panupong Jadnok were granted bail last month for charges including sedition arising from a protest rally in Bangkok in July.

Police say their continued involvement in demonstrations violates the terms of their release and want the court to order them back into custody. Both men are key figures in the growing protest movement and are among those who are calling for reform of the monarchy, a revered institution that is protected by draconian anti-defamation laws.

Speaking to reporters before the hearing, Arnon said he hopes the court will allow him to walk free but believes that his imprisonment will not deter the movement. "If there is a political accident that puts me and Mike (Panupong) in jail, I will treat it as a complete proof of our participation in the movement, that we fought the best we could," Arnon said.

"Then, I hope that our imprisonment could serve as an inspiration for those who will continue fighting." The growing protests have emerged as the most serious threat to Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former army general whose administration they accuse of incompetence and corruption. The student-led movement has declared three core demands: holding new elections, amending the constitution and ending the intimidation of critics of the government.

Some activists go further, calling for far-reaching reforms to the institution of the monarchy. The authorities have taken legal actions against more than 30 key figures in the movement in an apparent attempt to decapitate it and stall its momentum.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon bucks UK labour market gloom with 7,000 new jobs

Amazon brought a little cheer to Britains troubled labour market on Thursday, saying it will create a further 7,000 permanent jobs in 2020, taking total new hires this year to 10,000.Last month the number of people in work in Britain suffer...

Liberty General Insurance offers special Travel Insurance for flight bookings on Flipkart

MumbaiBengaluru, September 03, 2020 Liberty General Insurance Ltd. Liberty, one of the leading general insurance companies in India has always believed in being there for its customers at every touch point. This includes offering them rele...

Kannada film industry drug abuse: CCB summons actress Ragini Dwivedi

The Central Crime Branch, which is probing the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry, has summoned film actress Ragini Dwivedi in this connection, police sources said. The actress too confirmed in a series of tweets on Thursday that she h...

IndiGo starts Kochi-Male flights under air bubble pact

IndiGo said it has started flights on the Kochi-Male route from Thursday under the bilateral air bubble arrangement between India and Maldives. Under an air bubble pact, airlines of both the countries operate special international passenger...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020