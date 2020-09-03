Left Menu
EU share of electric cars grew during virus lockdown months

The April-June quarter included the worst of the lockdowns that limited movements and gatherings. Market share is important because carmakers will be judged by their fleet average under tough new limits on carbon dioxide emissions that come fully into force next year.

PTI | Frankfurt | Updated: 03-09-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 17:47 IST
The market share of electric cars in Europe increased during and immediately after the worst of the pandemic lockdowns, industry figures showed Thursday, even as overall sales of vehicles of all types plunged during the second quarter. The new figures come as automakers ramp up electric car production under pressure to meet tough new emissions limits next year.

The share of chargeable cars rose to 7.2 per cent percent in the April-June quarter from 6.8 per cent in the first quarter, according to figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association. The figures include both battery-only vehicles and plug-in hybrids, which combine a battery that can be charged from a wall plug with an internal combustion engine, to extend range.

Chargeable vehicles sales fell, to 129,000 from 167,000, but the overall car market shrank even more, by more than 50 per cent for both diesel and gasoline-engine cars. The April-June quarter included the worst of the lockdowns that limited movements and gatherings.

Market share is important because carmakers will be judged by their fleet average under tough new limits on carbon dioxide emissions that come fully into force next year. The new limits, aimed at combating global warming, mean that carmakers must make and sell more low-emission cars.

Carbon dioxide is the main greenhouse gas blamed by scientists for global warming. The second half of the year will see Europe's largest carmaker, Volkswagen, launch sales of its battery-only ID.3, intended as a mass-market electric option starting at less than 30,000 euros (USD 35,500).

Uptake of electric cars had been slow until this year due to concerns about range, places to charge and higher prices. Battery prices have been falling, however, and a carmaker consortium is building a network of highway fast-charging stations.

Governments have also increased subsidies for electric vehicle sales as part of economic stimulus programs aimed at cushioning the pandemic recession. The share of sales that went to diesel cars fell to 29.4 per cent from 31.3 per cent in the same period a year ago.

Diesel sales have plummeted in the wake of Volkswagen's 2015 scandal over diesel cars manipulated to cheat on emissions standards in the U.S. Lucien Mathieu, e-mobility analyst with environmental lobby Transport & Environment, said that “despite the pandemic, electric car sales are growing at an unprecedented rate" and that electric vehicles and hybrids are taking market share from diesel and gasoline models, which emit greenhouse gases and pollutants that harm people's health.

“2020 is the year of the electric car in Europe,” he said. The U.S., with cheap gasoline and a federal government that wants to roll back fuel economy requirements, is moving more slowly in adopting electric vehicles.

In China, a reduction in subsidies led to a slowdown in electric sales late last year, but the government is moving ahead with requirements for more low-emission vehicles over the long term..

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Russian spy chief says Western provocation cannot be ruled out in Navalny case - RIA

The head of Russias foreign intelligence agency said on Thursday that Moscow could not exclude that Western special forces were behind the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the RIA news agency reported. Sergei Naryshkin, head of t...

Apparel exports to register 40 per cent expansion in FY21: AEPC

Apparel exports from India will expand by about 40 per cent this fiscal, the Apparel Export Promotion Council AEPC said on Thursday. We are working with a target to achieve 40 per cent increase in apparel exports this financial year with a ...

Foreign companies have responsibility to abide by rules, regulations issued by Indian govt: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs MEA on Thursday dismissed Chinese statements over Centre banning 118 more mobile apps saying that India has one of the most open regimes for FDI in the world. India has one of the most open regimes for FDI i...

