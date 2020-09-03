Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt taking all steps to ensure safety of Kulbhushan Jadhav: MEA

India is in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels and government is taking all steps to ensure safety of Kulbhushan Jadhav, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 17:50 IST
Govt taking all steps to ensure safety of Kulbhushan Jadhav: MEA
Anurag Srivastava, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

India is in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels and government is taking all steps to ensure the safety of Kulbhushan Jadhav, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. "We are in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels. Our government is taking all possible steps to ensure the safety of Kulbhushan Jadhav," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said during the virtual weekly briefing.

This comes after Pakistani media reported that the Islamabad High Court on Thursday gave India "another opportunity" to appoint a counsel for Kulbhushan Jadhav. The Islamabad High Court adjourned the matter till October 6. Last month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India had said that it has asked Pakistan for Jadhav to be represented by an Indian lawyer for filing a review petition against his death sentence.

"We are in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels. We believe for a free and fair trial in keeping with the letter and spirit of International Court of Justice (ICJ) judgment, we have asked that Jadhav be represented by an Indian lawyer," MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said during a virtual briefing. "However, it is important that Pakistan needs to address the core issues and these core issues involve providing all the necessary documents in this case as well as providing unimpeded consular access to Jadhav," he had said.

India has been asserting that the Pakistani side should provide for an unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional consular access and asked to ensure that the meeting should be held in an atmosphere free from fear of retribution and without the presence of any Pakistani official in the vicinity of Jadhav and the Indian consular officials. Pakistan has also been requested to not record (video and audio) the meeting.

The spokesperson has said that any conversation between Jadhav and High Commission officials must necessarily take place in privacy and without the presence of any Pakistani official or recording by Pakistan. Pakistan claims that Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan in 2016 on charges of espionage.

India has rejected Pakistan's allegations and said he was kidnapped from the Iranian port of Chabahar. In early 2017, a Pakistani military court sentenced him to death. The ICJ upheld India's claim that Pakistan has committed an egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations on several counts. (ANI)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland to put forward two nominees for EU Commission post

Ireland will put forward two nominees for the European Commission to consider as a replacement for Phil Hogan as the countrys representative on the European Union executive following the trade chiefs resignation last week. EU executive chie...

Premier League ends deal with Chinese broadcast partner

The Premier League ended its deal with Chinese streaming service PPTV on Thursday. The league did not give a reason for the termination of the agreement after one season of a three-year contract.British newspaper The Daily Mail reported las...

Jayakwadi dam water stock now 96%, discharge from canal begins

As the water level in Jayakwadi dam in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra reached 96 per cent of its storage capacity, the process to discharge water from its right canal began on Thursday, officials said. Jayakwadi is the largest dam in Ma...

Russian spy chief says Western provocation cannot be ruled out in Navalny case - RIA

The head of Russias foreign intelligence agency said on Thursday that Moscow could not exclude that Western special forces were behind the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the RIA news agency reported. Sergei Naryshkin, head of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020