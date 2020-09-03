Left Menu
Development News Edition

Landslide, flash floods kill 12 in Nepal, dozens missing

Flash floods and a landslide triggered by heavy rains killed 12 people in Nepal and at least 36 people were missing in the Himalayan nation's biggest monsoon-related disaster this year, officials said on Thursday. Home Ministry official Murari Wasti said rescuers had pulled 12 bodies out from muddy debris in the Baglung district of northwest Nepal, where nearly 30 houses were washed away by floods or buried in the landslide that struck before dawn.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 19:14 IST
Landslide, flash floods kill 12 in Nepal, dozens missing

Flash floods and a landslide triggered by heavy rains killed 12 people in Nepal and at least 36 people were missing in the Himalayan nation's biggest monsoon-related disaster this year, officials said on Thursday.

Home Ministry official Murari Wasti said rescuers had pulled 12 bodies out from muddy debris in the Baglung district of northwest Nepal, where nearly 30 houses were washed away by floods or buried in the landslide that struck before dawn. Rescuers are still searching for victims and the death toll could rise, he said.

"This is the biggest natural disaster of the year," Wasti told Reuters. "We have reports of 48 victims -- 12 dead and 36 missing -- but there could be many more victims as people were trapped while they were still sleeping." Army spokesman Santosh B. Poudyal said soldiers using shovels and picks were trying to search through the debris for survivors but that rescue work was being hampered by heavy rains that prevented helicopters from landing in the remote area.

Flash floods and landslides are common in mostly mountainous Nepal during the annual monsoon rains which normally start in June and end in September. At least 287 people have been killed and 154 injured with another 114 missing across the country this year, according to official data.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Macron to meet Ivory Coast President Ouattara after election u-turn

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara will meet French President Emmnauel Macron on Friday just days after announcing he would run for a third-term despite protests by opponents who say the constitution forbids him to contest the October ...

Stay out of Punjab: Amarinder Singh to Kejriwal over AAP's oximeter campaign

A day after AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said his party workers will go to Punjab villages to check peoples oxygen levels, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday asked him to stay out of the state and focus on managing COVID in...

On his way to Ayodhya to meet farmers, UP Cong chief detained in Barabanki, sent back to Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu was detained by police in Barabanki district on Thursday and sent back to Lucknow while he was on his way to Ayodhya to meet farmers regarding a matter of alleged arbitrariness in the compensati...

Woman held for supplying drugs; heroin worth Rs 30 lakh seized

A 33-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly supplying drugs in the national capital and heroin valued at over Rs 30 lakh in the international market was seized, police said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Sandhya, a resi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020