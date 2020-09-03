Left Menu
Development News Edition

Watchdog orders Netflix to block "Cuties" film in Turkey

9 international release on the U.S. online streaming service, and followed recent media reports of Turkish government interference in a separate planned Netflix series featuring a gay character. The plot of "Cuties" centres on an 11-year-old Muslim girl who "starts to rebel against her conservative family's traditions when she becomes fascinated with a free-spirited dance crew," according to Netflix.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 03-09-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 20:26 IST
Watchdog orders Netflix to block "Cuties" film in Turkey
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey's broadcasting watchdog said on Thursday it will order Netflix to block access locally to the soon-to-be-released French film "Cuties" on grounds that it contains images of child exploitation. The ruling came ahead of the film's Sept. 9 international release on the U.S. online streaming service, and followed recent media reports of Turkish government interference in a separate planned Netflix series featuring a gay character.

The plot of "Cuties" centres on an 11-year-old Muslim girl who "starts to rebel against her conservative family's traditions when she becomes fascinated with a free-spirited dance crew," according to Netflix. After a board meeting, the Radio and Television High Council (RTUK) said: "It was decided unanimously that the broadcaster must remove the relevant programme from its catalogue."

A board report judged that such a film, "containing exploitation and abuse, might lead to potential child exploitation behaviour patterns emerging," RTUK said of its first case related to a video-on-demand platform. Netflix, the world's biggest streaming service with more than 1.5 million subscribers in Turkey, could not be immediately reached for comment on the decision.

Turkey's Family Ministry last month requested that the board evaluate the film over concerns about its impact, noting it appeared like a children's movie, but had an 18+ rating. STANDOFF

"Cuties" was previously criticised internationally over its promotional poster for allegedly sexualising 11-year-old girls. Netflix then apologised for what it called "inappropriate artwork," saying it was not representative of the film. President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party, which has Islamist roots, along with its nationalist allies has a majority of members in RTUK.

If Netflix goes ahead with screening the film, its licence could be temporarily suspended, Turkish media reports have said. In July, separate media reports said a dispute had arisen between Netflix and Ankara over a gay character in a planned series.

A source familiar with the situation said at the time Netflix decided to cancel the show after authorities denied its filming permit application because of the character, and it was not able to shoot the show with its original script. Erdogan said in July that Turkey would introduce regulations to control social media platforms or shut them down, pressing ahead with government plans after he said his family was insulted online. He referred to Netflix in those comments.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Premier League ends deal with Chinese broadcast partner

The Premier League is without a broadcast partner in China after ending one of its most lucrative international agreements. The league did not give a reason on Thursday for the termination of its agreement with streaming service PPTV after ...

Chief Minister's signatures forged to ratify govt files, alleges Kerala BJP leader; Vijayan rebuts claim

A Kerala BJP leader on Thursday stirred a row by alleging that fake signatures of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were used to ratify government files when he went to the United States for treatment in September 2018, a charge rebutted by t...

Builders to bear stamp duty in select projects in Maharashtra to push sales

A builders body on Thursday announced that its members will bear the stamp duty on apartments purchased in 1,000 projects in Maharashtra till October-end. Members of the lobby group Naredco have decided to take the tab, which got reduced to...

November target for COVID-19 vaccine unrelated to U.S. election - HHS Secretary Azar

A targeted timeline of November for distribution of a potential coronavirus vaccine has nothing to do with elections as it was set by public health officials, U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said in an interview with CBS on Thursday. The U....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020