Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal: Young climate activists take 33 countries to court

The six filed a claim Thursday asking the European Court of Human Rights to hold the countries accountable for their allegedly inadequate efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions. The activists argue that failures to address climate change constitute a threat to their physical and mental well-being, violating their rights to life and respect for their families.

PTI | Lisbon | Updated: 03-09-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 21:17 IST
Portugal: Young climate activists take 33 countries to court
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Six young Portuguese activists launched Thursday a European human rights case against 33 countries in the latest legal effort to force governments to step up their fight against climate change. The six filed a claim Thursday asking the European Court of Human Rights to hold the countries accountable for their allegedly inadequate efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The activists argue that failures to address climate change constitute a threat to their physical and mental well-being, violating their rights to life and respect for their families. They are backed by the Global Legal Action Network, a international nonprofit organisation that challenges human rights violations, and a team of five London lawyers.

The countries named in the complaint include the 27 member nations of the European Union plus the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine. The six Portuguese range in age between 12 and 21. Four of them live in central Portugal, where wildfires blamed in part on climate change killed more than 100 people in 2017.

The two others live in Lisbon, an Atlantic coastal city threatened by rising sea levels. If the activists win their case at the court in Strasbourg, France, the countries would be legally bound to cut emissions in line with the requirements of the 2015 Paris climate accord.

They would also have to address their role in overseas emissions, including by their multinational companies. "We see this case as buttressing the Paris agreement," Gerry Liston, a Global Legal Action Network legal officer, said during an online news conference.

Scientists say the man-made emission of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide must end by 2050 at the latest to avoid pushing global temperatures beyond the increase threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) set out in the Paris climate accord. The Portuguese case echoes one brought in the Netherlands by the environmental group Urgenda on behalf of 900 Dutch citizens concerned about government inaction on climate change.

Those plaintiffs argued that protection from the potentially devastating effects of climate change was a human right and that the government has a duty to protect its citizens. In December, the Supreme Court in The Hague ruled in their favour. Also, 16 children, including teenage Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, last year filed a complaint with the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child to protest lack of government action on the climate crisis.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

European bishops demand Belarus allow return of Catholic leader

Roman Catholic bishops urged Belaruss leader Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday to let its most senior cleric come back into the country.Minsks archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz, who has angered Lukashenko by defending the rights of anti-gover...

Centre working on rejuvenation of 13 rivers across the country: Javadekar

The Centre is working on rejuvenation of 13 rivers across the country and their detailed project reports DPR are already being prepared, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Thursday. He said this during an interaction with ...

Army Chief on two-day visit to Ladakh, reviews security situation

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Thursday carried out a comprehensive review of the security situation in the eastern Ladakh region, days after China made fresh attempts to change the status quo along the southern bank of Pangong lake triggeri...

Sebi penalises 12 individuals for fraudulent trading

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday imposed a total penalty of Rs 20 lakh on 12 individuals for indulging in fraudulent trading in the scrip of Finalysis Credit Guarantee Company. The regulator levied a penalty of Rs 18 lakh on 12 i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020