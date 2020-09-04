Left Menu
Indian national charged with voting illegally in 2016 US presidential elections

Baijoo Pottakulath Thomas, 58 and 11 other foreign nationals were charged in US District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina last month with Misdemeanor charges for unlawfully casting ballots in the 2016 presidential elections. The individuals face a maximum term of one-year imprisonment and a fine of up to USD 100,000 if convicted, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) said.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 04-09-2020 08:56 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 08:56 IST
An Indian national is among 12 foreign citizens charged with unlawfully voting in the 2016 presidential elections by federal prosecutors in a US court. Baijoo Pottakulath Thomas, 58 and 11 other foreign nationals were charged in US District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina last month with Misdemeanor charges for unlawfully casting ballots in the 2016 presidential elections.

The individuals face a maximum term of one-year imprisonment and a fine of up to USD 100,000 if convicted, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) said. Non-citizens are not eligible to register to vote or to vote in federal elections under US law. Another Indian-origin man, Roob Kaur Atar-Singh, 57 hailing from Malaysia, was among seven foreign nationals facing federal charges in North Carolina for illegally voting in the 2016 federal elections.

ICE said these charges are the latest indictments to result from an ongoing years-long federal criminal investigation being conducted by the federal agencies. Atar-Singh was among those charged by a federal grand jury for falsely claiming US citizenship or making false statements on voter registration application, and with misdemeanor charges of unlawfully casting ballots in the 2016 presidential elections. If convicted, he face a maximum penalty of six years in federal prison, a USD 350,000 fine, and a term of supervised release, ICE said.

