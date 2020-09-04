Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal: Protesters defy COVID-19 lockdown orders, clash with police over chariot procession

Hundreds of protesters, who defied COVID-19 lockdown norms to participate in a chariot procession, clashed with police in the Pulchowk area in Lalitpur on Thursday.

ANI | Lalitpur | Updated: 04-09-2020 09:35 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 09:35 IST
Nepal: Protesters defy COVID-19 lockdown orders, clash with police over chariot procession
The clash between protesters and police in the Pulchowk area in Lalitpur, Nepal on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of protesters, who defied COVID-19 lockdown norms to participate in a chariot procession, clashed with police in the Pulchowk area in Lalitpur on Thursday. Around 800 people had gathered to pull the chariot of Rato Machindranath Jatra, said Senior Superintendent Tek Prasad Rai, chief of Lalitpur Metropolitan Police Range.

Police tried to stop them from carrying out the chariot procession in view of the prohibitory orders issued to contain COVID-19 spread, subsequently leading to clashes, The Kathmandu Post reported. "Since people had arrived in huge numbers, police alone were unable to control the crowd. So we sought the help of the Nepal Army," Rai said.

Police used teargas and water cannons to control the situation. So far, no injuries have been reported. On Wednesday, the Lalitpur District Administration Office renewed the prohibitory orders in the district for a week, along with the district administration offices of Kathmandu and Bhaktapur, citing the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the valley. Under the norms, all non-essential services have been banned.

Rai said that people had first initially gathered in Pulchowk to pull the chariot in the morning. "Security personnel managed to turn them away. But later people gathered in huge numbers in the afternoon," Rai added.

The Machindranath chariot procession was to begin on April 24 this year. However, it was postponed as Nepal has been under lockdown since March 24 to combat the spread of coronavirus, according to The Kathmandu Post. Chandra Maharjan, who coordinates in the chariot pulling festival, said discussions were held on whether to go ahead with the procession.

"We were in a meeting with a committee in charge of the festival when we heard that people were pulling the chariot. We were not part of what happened earlier today. Today's incident does not involve the main stakeholders and we do not recognise those who attempted to pull the chariot," Maharjan told the publication. The situation is under control, according to Rai.

"The chariot, however, is now in the middle of the road. Local authorities will decide whether to pull it back to its original location or move it forward," Rai said. (ANI)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar holds tight ahead of key U.S. jobs data

The dollar steadied against major currencies on Friday as traders awaited key U.S. jobs data that will shed light on the strength of economic recovery from the coronavirus outbreak.The euro was in focus before data on German industrial orde...

Riddhima pays homage to father Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary

On late actor Rishi Kapoors 68th birth anniversary on Friday, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni penned an emotional note and said she misses him every day. In an Instagram post, Riddhima said her father gave her the gift of compassion and ...

People News Roundup: Harry and Meghan team up with Netflix in major Hollywood move; Revised Weinstein settlement draws opposition at court hearing and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Revised Weinstein settlement draws opposition at court hearingLawyers for Harvey Weinsteins bankrupt film studio on Wednesday presented a revised proposal to settle sexual misconduct clai...

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 39-lakh mark

As many as 83,341 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, Indias COVID-19 tally crossed 39-lakh mark on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 1,096 more deaths reported in the last 24 h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020