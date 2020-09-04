Left Menu
'Big probability' of China, India defence chiefs meeting - Global Times editor

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-09-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 11:53 IST
There is a "big probability" that the defence ministers of China and India will meet in Moscow amid renewed border tensions, the editor-in-chief of influential Chinese newspaper Global Times said on Friday. Hu Xijin said on his official account on Twitter that arrangements for such a meeting between China's Wei Fenghe and India's Rajnath Singh "has made progress", without citing sources.

The two men are expected to be attending a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member countries' defence ministers in the Russian capital.

