Bahrain opens airspace to all UAE flights

Bahrain announced on Friday that it will allow all flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to cross its airspace.

ANI | Manama | Updated: 04-09-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 16:26 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Bahrain announced on Friday that it will allow all flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to cross its airspace. The state-run Bahrain News Agency quoted an official source from the Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry stating that Civil Aviation Affairs had approved a request from its UAE counterpart.

The source did not mention the flights between the UAE and Israel, which have been recently launched. The new development follows the US-brokered historic UAE-Israel normalisation deal.

