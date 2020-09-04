Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajnath Singh to meet Chinese counterpart in Moscow

Amid the ongoing border tension between two countries, Chinese Defence Minister is scheduled to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Moscow at 9.30 IST tonight, sources said.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 04-09-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 21:01 IST
Rajnath Singh to meet Chinese counterpart in Moscow
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing border tension between two countries, Chinese Defence Minister is scheduled to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Moscow at 9.30 IST tonight, sources said. According to sources, China requested for the meet yesterday.

India has urged China to sincerely engage with it to restore peace and tranquillity in border areas through complete disengagement and de-escalation. Speaking at the weekly briefing on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the way ahead is negotiations both through diplomatic and military channels.

The situation with China has been tense and India is continuously engaging with them at the military and diplomatic level, Army Chief General MM Naravane said earlier today, who visited Ladakh to review the situation. "Situation has been little tensed for the last two to three months. We have been continuously engaging with China both at the military and diplomatic level. These engagements are ongoing and will continue in the future as well. We are very sure that through this medium of talks, whatever differences we have, will be resolved and we will ensure that status quo is not changed and we are able to safeguard our interests," Naravane told ANI in an exclusive interview.

India recently outflanked China by taking control of strategic height near Pangong lake's southern bank. It thwarted an attempt by the Chinese army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh. At least two rounds of Brigade-Commander level talks have taken place ever since China tried to unilaterally change the status quo. Singh is on a three-day visit to Russia to attend the combined meeting of Defence Ministers of SCO.

India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala. The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June.

The talks between the two sides have been going on for the last three months including five Lieutenant General-level talks but have failed to yield any results, so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss complete trans-European rail route with Ceneri Tunnel under the Alps

Switzerland officially opened the Ceneri Base Tunnel on Friday, the final piece in a direct, flat rail link connecting northern Europe to the Mediterranean via routes beneath the Alps. The 15.4 kilometre 9.57 miles tunnel marks the completi...

Customs to probe links between accused in Kerala gold smuggling and Bengaluru drug trafficking

The Customs department has decided to investigate the alleged links between a key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case and a prime accused in the Bengaluru drug trafficking, even as a political slugfest erupted between the Congress and...

EU countries consider a climate target for every decade

European Union countries are considering a new climate target for 2040, to give the bloc an emissions-cutting goal for each decade between now and 2050, when it hopes to reach net zero emissions, under proposals seen by Reuters.The EU is ai...

Paris gourmet grocer Fauchon faces COVID crunch from lack of tourists

Since its start as a grocery pushcart, the Fauchon delicatessen has been on the same spot in central Paris for 134 years where it was buffeted by two World Wars, countless mass demonstrations, strikes and riots.Now Fauchon, famous for its e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020