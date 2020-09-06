Russia records 5,195 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, total reaches 1,025,505

Moscow [Russia], September 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 5,195 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 1,025,505, the country's coronavirus response center said on Sunday. "Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,195 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 1,156 (22.2 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

Moscow recorded 620 cases, St. Petersburg registered 192 cases, the Moscow region confirmed 167 new cases. In the same period, Russia recorded 61 deaths, bringing the total to 17,820, and 2,823 recoveries, taking the total to 840,949. (ANI/Sputnik)