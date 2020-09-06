Fire aboard MT New Diamond doused, no oil spill: ICG

The fire onboard oil tanker MT New Diamond off Sri Lanka coast has been doused, said the Indian Coast Guard on Sunday, adding that cooling of the ship is in progress. The ICG had been engaged in fire fighting and pollution response operation for MT New Diamond since September 3. According to the ICG, no oil spill has been reported, fire remains localised and the cargo hold is reported to be safe.

Twenty-two crew members of the oil Motor Tanker (MT) New Diamond caught fire after a major explosion in its engine room on September 3 when it was transiting in Sri Lankan exclusive economic zone. The large 333-metre long crude carrier is carrying over three lakh metric tons of crude oil for the Indian Oil Corporation from Kuwait to Paradip.

"Fire Fighting with efforts of #ICG and SL Ships (Sri Lankan) ships, Tugs and Aircraft fire appears to be doused. No flame and smoke visible on #MTNewDiamond. The situation is being monitored for further action. Continuous boundary cooling in progress with the use of AFFF and water spraying," the ICG tweeted. "No further increase in the crack or any significant change in trim or list has been observed," it added.

Earlier in the day, specialised ICG pollution Response ship Samudra Paheredar arrived at the scene of the incident and joined fire fighting operation. The ship is equipped with Ocean Boom, four Oil Skimmers and Oil Spill Dispersant to handle pollution response in event of an oil slick. ICG Ships Sujay, Shaurya, Sarang and Pollution Response Vessel Samudra Paheredar were engaged in the operation on rotation using specialised external fire fighting system.

ICG Fast Patrol vessels Ameya and Abheek embarked with Aqueous film forming foam (AFFF), Dry Chemical Powder and Oil Spill Dispersants are maintaining in close vicinity to render assistance as required. Sri Lankan Ships Samudra, Udara, SLCGS Samaraksha, SLCGS Samudra Raksha, SLN FACs P 462 and 464 alongwith INS Sahyadri are in area. (ANI)