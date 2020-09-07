Berlin reluctant to name specific dates for concluding Brexit deal: Spokesman

Berlin [Germany], September 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Berlin would rather not set any specific dates for the European Union's trade agreement with London and supports the EU's chief Brexit negotiator in his efforts to reach a deal, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday. On the eve of the eighth round of London-Brussels talks that are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, the UK government announced its determination to "move on" if no deal is reached by October 15, the day of the next European Council summit.

"I don't want to set a deadline, but we support Michel Barnier in his efforts to conclude the agreement in the foreseeable future. I would not like to talk about a specific number of days," Seibert told reporters. After the UK withdrew from the European bloc on January 31, both sides entered into an 11-month transition period to set the rules for their future bilateral trade.

If no agreement is eventually secured, London and Brussels will have to trade on the terms set by World Trade Organisation, meaning that tariffs and full border checks would be imposed on UK goods entering the EU. (ANI/Sputnik)