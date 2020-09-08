Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entry of foreign students still not allowed in China, remain in touch with universities; Indian Embassy advises students

Indian students studying in Chinese universities and colleges have been advised to remain in touch with their respective educational institutions as Beijing has still not allowed the return of foreign students to resume their studies, the Indian Embassy here said.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 08-09-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 09:30 IST
Entry of foreign students still not allowed in China, remain in touch with universities; Indian Embassy advises students
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Indian students studying in Chinese universities and colleges have been advised to remain in touch with their respective educational institutions as Beijing has still not allowed the return of foreign students to resume their studies, the Indian Embassy here said. Responding to the Indian mission in Beijing the Chinese government on Monday said that following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year it was not permitting foreign students to enter the country for the time being and permitting such entry only in specific circumstances.

The statement by the Chinese Ministry of Education in response to the concerns raised by Indian embassy was tweeted by the latter. "At present, foreign students in China cannot enter the country for the time being, but the Chinese Government attaches great importance to the protection of the legitimate rights and interests of foreign students in China. It requires relevant universities in China to maintain close contacts with the students, immediately notify relevant information..," posted the Indian Embassy quoting the reply by the Chinese Ministry of Education to its query.

The Chinese Ministry also suggested the Indian students to be in contact with their respective institutions and arrange to study in China in strict accordance with the suggestions and guidance of the colleges and universities. The Indian Embassy, therefore, also advised the students to remain in touch with their respective colleges/universities and also keep monitoring the website of the Indian Embassy/Consulates for latest information regarding their return.

Earlier on September 1 and August 17 too the Embassy had addressed the concerns of Indian students over their return to China. Thousands of Indian students, pursuing various courses, had returned to India amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The statement, however, comes at a time when tensions between New Delhi and Beijing are simmering over the ongoing standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs, and Kongrung Nala. The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June. Sources said on Tuesday that recently an incident of firing took place on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh where troops of India and China have been engaged in a stand-off for over three months.

India recently outflanked China by taking control of strategic height near Pangong lake's southern bank. It thwarted an attempt by the Chinese army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Fitch projects Indian economy to contract 10.5 pc this fiscal

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday projected a massive 10.5 per cent contraction of Indias economy in the current financial year. India recorded one of the sharpest gross domestic product GDP contractions in the world in April-June. Indias GDP shr...

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix delays 'Cuties' film launch in Turkey; Oscar-winning Czech director Jiri Menzel dies at age 82 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.British entertainment, left in dark, seeks government insurance helpBritish theatres and live music venues say the show will only go on if the government provides a financial backs...

Marelli awards multi-year global automotive software engineering contract to Wipro

IT major Wipro and global independent supplier to the automotive sector Marelli have entered into a multi-year global agreement for engineering services. Marelli is one of the worlds leading independent suppliers to the automotive sector wi...

Odd News Roundup: With songs and sedation, experts aim to rescue Kaavan the Islamabad elephant

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.With songs and sedation, experts aim to rescue Kaavan the Islamabad elephantThe trick to calming an unhappy elephant Sing him Frank Sinatra songs, according to one of the vets tasked with as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020