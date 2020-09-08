Facilitating return of 363 NORI visa holders, 37 Indians from Pakistan, says Indian High Commission

Indian High Commission in Pakistan on Monday said it is facilitating the return of 363 NORI (No Objection to Return to India) visa holders and 37 Indians from Pakistan on September 15.

