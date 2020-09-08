Left Menu
Facilitating return of 363 NORI visa holders, 37 Indians from Pakistan, says Indian High Commission

Indian High Commission in Pakistan on Monday said it is facilitating the return of 363 NORI (No Objection to Return to India) visa holders and 37 Indians from Pakistan on September 15.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 08-09-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 17:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

"The High Commission of India in Pakistan is facilitating the return of 363 NORI visa holders and 37 Indians from Pakistan to India on September 15, 2020. The repatriation will be carried out as per the attached list," India in Pakistan tweeted. (ANI)

