Indian, Chinese friends would find a mutually acceptable solution through dialogue: Russian Deputy Chief

Roman Babushkin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission in Delhi on Tuesday said that Russia has "no doubt that Indian and Chinese friends would find a mutually acceptable solution through dialogue." "We're very encouraged to know that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his Chinese counterpart, as well as Dr Jaishankar would also meet his Chinese counterpart on sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) event," said Roman Babushkin.

"We would be very happy to see positive results of these discussions," he said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday met his Russian counterpart General Sergey Shoigu in Moscow wherein the duo discussed about strengthening defence and strategic cooperation between both the two countries.

"Excellent meeting with the Russian Defence Minister General Sergey Shoigu in Moscow today. We talked about a wide range of issues, particularly how to deepen defence and strategic cooperation between both the countries," said Rajnath Singh in a tweet. Speaking about the ongoing border tension between India and China, Babushkin said Russia enjoys special and independent relations between India and China. "We have no doubt that Indian and Chinese friends would find a mutually acceptable solution through dialogue," he said. (ANI)