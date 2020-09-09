Jaishankar greets Tajikistan on its Independence Day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday extended greetings to Tajikistan on its 29th Independence Day. In a tweet, Jaishankar congratulated his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin and the people of the Central Asian country on the occasion.

"Congratulate my colleague FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin and the Government and people of Tajikistan on their Independence Day. Our strategic partnership continues to reach newer heights," the External Affairs Minister said. Tajikistan became an independent country in 1991 following the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

Relations between India and Tajikistan have traditionally been close and cordial. There has been a regular exchange of high-level visits and important agreements, which helped in cementing the relations. During the visit of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to India in 2012, the two countries declared their relationship to 'strategic partnership', encompassing cooperation in a wide spectrum of areas including political, economic, education, health, human resource development, defence, counter-terrorism, science and technology, culture and tourism. (ANI)