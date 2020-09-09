Left Menu
Development News Edition

MT New Diamond in stable condition, crude oil intact: Director-General ICG Natarajan

The Motor Tanker (MT) New Diamond oil tanker, that caught fire last week following an explosion in its engine off Sri Lanka coast, is in stable condition, and cargo of the crude oil is still intact, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Director General K Natarajan said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 20:43 IST
MT New Diamond in stable condition, crude oil intact: Director-General ICG Natarajan
Indian Coast Guard Director General K Natarajan. Image Credit: ANI

The Motor Tanker (MT) New Diamond oil tanker, that caught fire last week following an explosion in its engine off Sri Lanka coast, is in stable condition, and cargo of the crude oil is still intact, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Director General K Natarajan said on Wednesday. Talking about the operation carried out by the Indian Coast Guard, Natarajan said that this might be the first time in the maritime history that cargo is intact after such an incident.

"We got a distress call by the master of the vessel at around 12:30 pm on September 3 saying that there was a fire on board and its seeking assistance. As a result of which Sri Lankan Authorities and the Indian High Commission sought the assistance of the Indian Coast Guard. We mobilised our two ships and reached by 5 pm and started fighting fire. Sri Lankan navy reached next day and assisted," Natarajan said "After 72 hours the fire was doused. Today the vessel's condition is reportedly stable. The entire cargo of crude is still intact which we hope to salvage," he added.

The tanker caught fire after a major explosion in its engine room on September 3 when it was transiting in Sri Lankan exclusive economic zone. The large 333-metre long crude carrier is carrying over three lakh metric tons of crude oil for the Indian Oil Corporation from Kuwait to Paradip. "This is the first time in the maritime history that as of now cargo is intact. The 3 lakh metric tonne cargo crude which is in five tanks of the ship is absolutely intact There is no breach in the tanks as of now," he said.

There were 23 crewmen including the master and 19 Philippines crew and as well as four Greek people were on board. Taking about casualties, Natarajan said that there is 'one loss of life' as of now. "As far as the casualties of human life are concerned...One person is still missing. He is presumably in the part of that compartment. The second individual who was in the cabin, he got injured because of the explosion. He was recovered and taken from the room. They rescued all the people. There is one loss of life as of now," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart; discusses ways to enhance bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said he held excellent talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during which they discussed bilateral strategic ties and exchanged views on the international situation. Jaishankar ...

Youth want employment, govt giving them 'hollow speeches': Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said the youth of the country want employment and alleged that the government was giving hollow speeches and ignoring them. Asserting that the countrys young population wants employment, sh...

Greenhouse gases hit new record despite lockdowns, UN says

Concentrations of greenhouse gases in the Earths atmosphere hit a record high this year, a United Nations report showed on Wednesday, as an economic slowdown amid the coronavirus pandemic had little lasting effect. The sharp, but short, dip...

Britain's Tesco to trial drone deliveries

Tesco, Britains biggest retailer, said on Wednesday it would next month trial grocery home deliveries with drones as it experiments with different ways to reach more customers. Chief Executive Dave Lewis said the pilot would take place in I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020