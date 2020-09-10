China names Nong Rong as new envoy to Pakistan
China has named Nong Rong as the country's new Ambassador to Pakistan, The News International reported on Thursday.ANI | Beijing | Updated: 10-09-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 12:08 IST
China has named Nong Rong as the country's new Ambassador to Pakistan, The News International reported on Thursday. Nong is currently a minister in a provincial government.
Outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing has been transferred back to headquarters in Beijing for the next posting. He has gone back to Beijing two months before the completion of his three-year tenure. He has served in Pakistan thrice in various capacities and stayed in Islamabad for 11 years in aggregate, according to The News International.
Compared to Yao, Nong has not served in Pakistan before being nominated to the post. The development comes in the backdrop of border tensions between India and China over the standoff at several points in Ladakh since April-May.
It also comes amid worsening India-Pakistan relations over New Delhi's decision to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, in August last year.
