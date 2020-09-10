Jaishankar, Kazakh counterpart agree to continue cooperation on peacekeeping, regional peace

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met his Kazakh counterpart Mukhtar Tileuberdi and agreed to continue working closely on peacekeeping, security and regional peace. The bilateral meeting took place ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meet.

"Happy to meet my Kazakh counterpart FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi before the SCO summit. Discussed our trade and energy exchanges. Will continue to work closely on peacekeeping. And cooperate on regional peace and security," Jaishankar tweeted. The External Affairs Minister, who is on a four-day visit to Russia, is participating in the SCO meet.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov, during which both leaders agreed to coordinate closely on regional concerns. "Began the day with a cordial meeting with Uzbek FM @a_h_kamilov. Agreed to coordinate closely on regional concerns. Will take forward our growing development partnership. Appreciate Uzbekistan's vital role in our Central Asian engagement," he said in a tweet.

The External Affairs Minister is scheduled to meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at 6 pm today amid the tensions between two countries over the standoff in Ladakh. (ANI)