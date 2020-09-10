Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaishankar, Kazakh counterpart agree to continue cooperation on peacekeeping, regional peace

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met his Kazakh counterpart Mukhtar Tileuberdi and agreed to continue working closely on peacekeeping, security and regional peace.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 10-09-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 15:58 IST
Jaishankar, Kazakh counterpart agree to continue cooperation on peacekeeping, regional peace
EAM S Jaishankar greeted his Kazakh counterpart Mukhtar Tileuberdi with folded hands in Moscow on Thursday. (Photo source: S Jaishankar Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met his Kazakh counterpart Mukhtar Tileuberdi and agreed to continue working closely on peacekeeping, security and regional peace. The bilateral meeting took place ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meet.

"Happy to meet my Kazakh counterpart FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi before the SCO summit. Discussed our trade and energy exchanges. Will continue to work closely on peacekeeping. And cooperate on regional peace and security," Jaishankar tweeted. The External Affairs Minister, who is on a four-day visit to Russia, is participating in the SCO meet.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov, during which both leaders agreed to coordinate closely on regional concerns. "Began the day with a cordial meeting with Uzbek FM @a_h_kamilov. Agreed to coordinate closely on regional concerns. Will take forward our growing development partnership. Appreciate Uzbekistan's vital role in our Central Asian engagement," he said in a tweet.

The External Affairs Minister is scheduled to meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at 6 pm today amid the tensions between two countries over the standoff in Ladakh. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Home Affairs concludes deportation process for senior govt official

The Department of Home Affairs has concluded the deportation process for Zivanai Katikiti, a manager for financial control and reporting at Rand West City Municipality in Gauteng.Katikiti was arrested by Home Affairs immigration officials l...

The Rockefeller Foundation and ACCESS Health International Launch a Report Uncovering the Role of Digital Technology in Tackling COVID-19

Twelve case-studies from China provide a comprehensive view of the impact of digital technology on six outbreak response categories New York, United States NewsVoir The Rockefeller Foundation and ACCESS Health International today launched...

PM lauds Nitish Kumar for efforts to ensure safe drinking water supply in Bihar villages

Setting the tone for electioneering for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded Chief Minister Nitish Kumars good work to ensure safe drinking water supply in villages and said 75 lakh farmers in t...

Sensex jumps 646 points, Reliance up 7.1 pc to hit record high

Equity benchmark indices were on an upswing on Thursday following a spurt in Asian markets with Reliance Industries and banking stocks leading the rally. The BSE SP Sensex closed 646 points or 1.69 per cent higher at 38,840 while the Nifty ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020