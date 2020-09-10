PM Modi speaks to Shinzo Abe, reviews status of India, Japan ongoing cooperation

Left Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had a telephonic conversation with his Japenese counterpart Shinzo Abe, during which the two leaders reviewed the status of ongoing cooperation, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, under the framework of the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 17:46 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had a telephonic conversation with his Japenese counterpart Shinzo Abe, during which the two leaders reviewed the status of ongoing cooperation, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, under the framework of the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership. During the conversation, the two leaders expressed confidence that the strong momentum attained by the India-Japan partnership in the last few years will continue "unabated" in the future, according to a statement by Ministry of External Affairs.

They also agreed that the strong and enduring partnership between the two countries will play a critical role in charting the course for the global community in the post-COVID world. The statement regarding the talks between the two leaders comes hours after Indian Defence Ministry announced that New Delhi and Tokyo have signed an agreement concerning the reciprocal provision of supplies and services between the armed forces of India and Self-Defense Forces of Japan.

The MEA said the two leaders welcomed the signing of the agreement. "They concurred that the agreement will further enhance the depth of defence cooperation between the two countries and contribute to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region," the statement informed. "The two leaders reviewed the status of ongoing cooperation, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, under the framework of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. They agreed that the strong and enduring partnership between the two countries will play a critical role in charting the course for the global community in the post-COVID world," the statement read.

"The two leaders expressed confidence that the strong momentum attained by the India-Japan partnership in the last few years will continue unabated in the future. Prime Minister Modi conveyed his intention to work closely with the new government of Japan and wished Prime Minister Abe the very best for the future," it added. The ministry said the two leaders expressed appreciation for the support provided to resident citizens in each other's countries during the COVID-19 pandemic and agreed that such efforts must be continued to sustain the strong people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Reaffirming their mutual trust and friendship, the two leaders recalled their shared experiences during visits to each other's countries. Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Abe for his personal commitment and leadership in greatly strengthening the relationship between the two countries. (ANI)

