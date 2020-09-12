Left Menu
Development News Edition

US 'deeply concerned' 12 Hong Kong activists denied access to lawyers: Pompeo

The United States is concerned that 12 Hong Kong rights activists who were arrested two weeks ago have been denied access to their lawyers, said Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Friday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-09-2020 07:04 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 07:04 IST
US 'deeply concerned' 12 Hong Kong activists denied access to lawyers: Pompeo
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo. Image Credit: ANI

The United States is concerned that 12 Hong Kong rights activists who were arrested two weeks ago have been denied access to their lawyers, said Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Friday (local time). "The United States is deeply concerned that 12 Hong Kong democracy activists, arrested two weeks ago off the coast of Hong Kong by Guangdong Maritime Police, have been denied access to lawyers of their choice," said Pompeo.

He further said that the local authorities in Hong Kong are yet to provide information regarding the welfare of the 12 activists or the charges against them. "We question Chief Executive Carrie Lam's stated commitment to protecting the rights of Hong Kong residents, and call on authorities to ensure due process," the Secretary of State added.

The activists were arrested off the coast of Hong Kong two weeks ago. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Two Giants games in S.D. postponed after positive test

The first two games of the Giants weekend series against the Padres, set to begin Friday in San Diego, were postponed after a member of the San Francisco organization tested positive for COVID-19. Major League Baseball made the announcement...

TPCC faces internal scuffles during meetings held for upcoming GHMC polls, COVID-19 norms violated

An internal scuffle broke out between Congress leaders following which COVID-19 norms were violated at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC preparatory meeting of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee which was held for the secon...

Rahul Gandhi using cheap tactics, politics by showcasing certain section of people affected due to lockdown: BJP

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that he is using cheap tactics and politics by showcasing a certain section of people affected due to COVID-19 lockdown.Dinakar told ANI, Rahul Gandhi is irresponsible and...

Voit homers twice as Yankees cap DH sweep of Orioles

Luke Voit hit three-run homers in consecutive innings, Masahiro Tanaka pitched five strong innings, and the New York Yankees completed a doubleheader sweep of the visiting Baltimore Orioles with a 10-1 victory Friday night. The Yankees 24-2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020