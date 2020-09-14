Russia records 5,509 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], September 14 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 5,509 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours which brings the cumulative total to 1,068,320, the country's coronavirus response center said on Monday. "Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,509 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 1,388 (25.2 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the total tally has reached 1,068,320.

Moscow recorded 696 cases, St. Petersburg registered 199 cases, and the Moscow region confirmed 163 new cases. No new cases were recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Chukotka Autonomous Region. In the past 24 hours, Russia recorded 57 COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 18,635, and 2,475 recoveries, taking the total to 878,700.

According to the public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 40.9 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 219,000 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.(ANI/Sputnik)