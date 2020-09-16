Trump campaign video aimed at Indian American voters hits 10 million views

Left Menu
US President Donald Trump campaign commercial titled '4 more years' aimed at winning support from the country's Indian American voters has hit the 10 million views.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 09:50 IST
A still from the '4more years' video tweeted by Kimberly Guilfoyle. Image Credit: ANI

By Reena Bhardwaj US President Donald Trump campaign commercial titled '4 more years' aimed at winning support from the country's Indian American voters has hit the 10 million views.

Trump senior adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle took to Twitter during the Republican convention last month and posted the commercial. The Trump supporter tweeted "America enjoys a great relationship with India and our campaign enjoys great support from Indian Americans." The video features footage of Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi walking hand in hand and quick clips of each speaking.

A prominent Trump supporter, Al Mason, who conceptualised the video told ANI that The "4 More Years" video has been viewed more than 3,00,000 times on Twitter alone. It has been viewed several hundred thousand times more on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Mason further added if Trump gets another four years at the White House it will massively boost the India-US partnership.

"With the re-election of Trump - these two larger than life personalities (President Trump and Prime Minister Modi) will take their true friendship to the next level," said Mason, the co-chair of the Trump Victory Indian American Finance Committee. Indian-Americans have emerged as a significant political force in the US. They exert influence in US politics through campaign donations and fund-raising.

Indian-Americans are the wealthiest ethnic group in the US in terms of per capita income. With the November 3 election day closing in, the Republicans and Democrats, sensing a close contest, are leaving no stone unturned to woo Indian-American voters while holding on to their hardcore bases of support. 1.3 million Indian-American votes in the eight swing states of Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin, are being considered as decisive. (ANI)

