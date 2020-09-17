14.6 lakh stranded Indians repatriated till now: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that as many as 14.6 lakh Indians who were stranded due to COVID-19 restrictions have been repatriated so far under the Vande Bharat Mission. Addressing a weekly briefing on Thursday, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the Ministry is expecting another 1,20,000 people to be repatriated.

"As on September 16, 14.6 lakh Indians have been repatriated through different modes from 21 countries reaching 22 airports across India and repatriating an estimated 82,000 people," said Srivastava. He further said, "This phase will continue till end of this month. We expect another 1,20,000 people to be repatriated."

The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions. The mission is in its sixth phase which will continue till October 24. (ANI)