PM Modi, Putin reiterates their strong commitment to further strengthen India-Russia partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephonic conversation on Thursday during which the two leaders reiterated their strong commitment to further strengthen the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between India and Russia.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 12:16 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI

Putin conveyed his greetings on the occasion of Prime Minister's Modi 70th birthday. Prime Minister Modi expressed his warm appreciation for Putin's gesture, according to a statement by Prime Minister's office.

Prime Minister Modi thanked President Putin for his personal commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with India and said that he looked forward to welcoming President Putin in India for the next bilateral summit at a mutually convenient date. "Both leaders reiterated their strong commitment to further strengthen the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between India and Russia and expressed appreciation for the continued momentum in bilateral interactions despite the COVID-19 pandemic. In this context, they referred to the recent productive visits to Moscow by Raksha Mantri and External Affairs Minister," the statement read.

PM Modi thanked President Putin for the successful Russian Chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS this year. "He conveyed his eagerness to participate in the forthcoming SCO and BRICS Summit later this year, as well as the Council of SCO Heads of Government to be hosted by India," the statement read. "Prime Minister Modi thanked President Putin for his personal commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with India, and said that he looked forward to welcoming President Putin in India for the next bilateral summit at a mutually convenient date," it added (ANI)

