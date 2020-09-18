Islamabad High Court issues arrest warrants for former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday said Pakistan High Commission in London has received the arrest warrants of former premier Nawaz Sharif. ARY News quoted Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri as confirming that Nawaz Sharif's arrest warrants issued by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had been received by the foreign ministry on Thursday.

The IHC Registrar Office on Thursday had started implementing the orders and also issued notice to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the matter. ARY News further reported that the IHC had released the arrest warrants of Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases. A copy has also been sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for assisting the relevant authorities to arrest the former premier who is currently residing in London.

The HC directed the authorities concerned to produce Sharif on September 22 for the next hearing. On September 15, the IHC had rejected the exemption plea of Nawaz Sharif and released non-bailable arrest warrants in Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases. (ANI)