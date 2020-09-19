Left Menu
19 Chinese jets cross midline of Taiwan Strait despite earlier warning

For the second consecutive day, Taiwan's air force scrambled jets after as many as 19 Chinese aircraft crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 19-09-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 12:41 IST
PLA Y-8 ASW (Photo credit: Ministry of Defence, ROC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

For the second consecutive day, Taiwan's air force scrambled jets after as many as 19 Chinese aircraft crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait. "Sep. 19, twelve J-16 fighters, two J-10 fighters, two J-11 fighters, two H-6 bombers and one Y-8 ASW crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwest ADIZ. ROCAF scrambled fighters, and deployed air defense missile system to monitor the activities," tweeted Ministry of National Defence, ROC.

This comes a day after 18 Chinese jets crossed the midline of Taiwan strait amid increasing interaction between US and Taiwan officials. Despite the Taiwan Ministry of Defence urging the PRC to exercise restraint and refrain from escalating tensions across the Taiwan Straits, China's two H-6 bombers, eight J-16 fighters, four J-10 fighters and four J-11 fighters had crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwest ADIZ.

"PLA's military intimidation is deplorable and has caused resentment amongst people in Taiwan. We call on PRC cherish peace and maintain regional stability," said the Ministry in a tweet. Earlier this month, Taiwan warned China not to "cross the line" saying that it wants peace but will defend its people.

"Don't cross the line. China again flew fighter jets into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone today. Make no mistake, Taiwan wants peace but we will defend our people," Vice President of Taiwan, Lai Ching-Te said in a tweet. During US Health Secretary Alex Azar's historic visit to Taiwan earlier, China deployed fighter jets that briefly crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait, South China Morning Post had reported citing Taiwan's Defence Ministry. The ministry had said it had tracked the PLA fighters with its land-based anti-aircraft missiles and had "strongly driven them out". (ANI)

