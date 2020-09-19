Trump says expects 'fairly fast' decision on TikTok ahead of November 12 deadline
The White House expects to make a "fairly fast" decision on TikTok ahead of the November 12 deadline for the Chinese social media application to find a suitable US partner or be shut down, President Donald Trump told reporters.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 13:09 IST
Washington [US], September 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The White House expects to make a "fairly fast" decision on TikTok ahead of the November 12 deadline for the Chinese social media application to find a suitable US partner or be shut down, President Donald Trump told reporters. "We've some great companies who want to buy it and we're looking into those companies," Trump said on Friday. "We're looking at most importantly the security with respect to China and we're going to make a fairly fast decision."
Trump has accused TikTok and WeChat, another social media app that White House officials said will be shut down this Sunday, of being tools of the Chinese Chinese Communist Party, which Washington says is bent on stealing the personal data of US users. Oracle, Microsoft and Walmart are among the US companies that have so far held talks with TikTok. (ANI/Sputnik)
- READ MORE ON:
- Washington
- The White House
- Chinese Communist Party
- Chinese
- Microsoft
- Oracle
- Walmart
ALSO READ
If voted to power, will sanction Chinese officials responsible for human rights abuses in Tibet: Biden
Chinese President's visit to Pakistan postponed
Rajnath Singh likely to meet Chinese Defence Minister in Moscow this evening
Chinese banks' profit decline to worsen in H2: Fitch Ratings
Rajnath Singh likely to meet Chinese Defence Minister on sidelines of SCO meeting