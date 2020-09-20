District official in Afghanistan's Paktika province killed by gunmen

Unknown gunmen in Afghanistan's Paktika province have shot dead Dad Mohammad Etemadi, the executive director of the Yusuf Khel district, Shah Mohammad Aryan, a spokesman for the Paktika police chief, told Sputnik on Saturday. According to the spokesman, the incident took place as Etemadi was on his way home. Unidentified individuals opened fire, killing the executive director.

Law enforcement officers are at the scene and investigating the murder, Aryan added. Earlier in the day, unidentified gunmen also shot dead the deputy head of the provincial council of Afghanistan's Paktia province, Ayub Gharwal, a member of the provincial council told Sputnik.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for either incident.