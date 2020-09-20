Moscow's COVID-19 toll rises by 13 over past day to 5,057

Moscow [Russia], September 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 13 over the past day to 5,057, the Russian capital's coronavirus response centre said in a statement on Saturday.

"Another 13 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the centre said.

On Friday, the single-day increase to the death toll was 11. (ANI/Sputnik)