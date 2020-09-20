Left Menu
Development News Edition

India extends USD 250 mn loan to Maldives to deal with Covid-19 economic impact

India has extended a USD 250 million loan to the Maldives government to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19.

ANI | Male | Updated: 20-09-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 18:56 IST
India extends USD 250 mn loan to Maldives to deal with Covid-19 economic impact
Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India has extended a USD 250 million loan to the Maldives government to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19. "USD 250 million assistance provided to the Maldives by India, as budgetary and revenue support for mitigating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Maldivian economy. Under this, the SBI will subscribe to a Treasury Bond issued by the Government of Maldives with a comfortable 10-year tenor," the High Commission of India in the Maldives said on Sunday.

The loan was handed over at a ceremony here in the presence of Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, Finance Minister Ibrahim Ameer, Indian High Commissioner Sunjay Sudhir and CEO of SBI in Male, Bharat Mishra. The loan has been extended in response to the request made by Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for financial assistance and was announced after the virtual meeting between External Affairs minister S Jaishankar and Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid earlier this year.

Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid thanked India for the financial assistance and speaking in Hindi termed India as a "Mahan mitra" of the Maldives during the tough times caused by the pandemic. "Today the whole world is currently fighting a battle that it has never faced before -- an enemy that we can't see, a danger that cannot be taken lightly and a virus that has brought the air travel (havai sewao) to a halt and forced countries to take tough decisions. This epidemic has forced many to close their borders and their homes," Shahid said in a video.

"But our 'mitro' -- like always -- have proven that this epidemic cannot force them to close their hearts. India during these tough times has been a 'mahan mitra (a great friend)'," he added in the video. The Maldives foreign minister further took to Twitter India to express is gratitude towards the government of India for the Financial aid.

"Grateful to receive the USD 250 million financial assistance from India to the Maldives today. The financial assistance provided through subscription in GoM Domestic Treasury Bonds by SBI will support the financing of the revenue gap, and meet the Gov's immediate financing needs," the Maldivian foreign minister tweeted. He added that the financial assistance is "the largest financial support package" announced by a bilateral partner during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the USD1.4 billion financial package announced in December 2018 and the cash grants for community projects, this is by far the largest single donor assistance the Maldives has received" Shahid said. As per the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University, the Maldives has 9,649 COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths due to the pathogen. (ANI)

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Protesters say localised lockdowns in Madrid discriminate against poor

Protesters in some poorer areas of Madrid that are facing lockdown to stem a soaring COVID-19 infection rate took to the streets on Sunday, to call for better health provisions and complained of discrimination by the authorities. Madrids re...

Speaker Om Birla initiates discussion on Covid-19 in LS, says collective effort can control pandemic

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said that the country will be able to control coronavirus through discussion and mutual coordination. He made the remarks before the commencement of Discussion on COVID-19 Pandemic in the country in Lok ...

I want to assure farmers that minimum support price and APMC will continue; these will never be removed at any cost: Rajnath Singh.

I want to assure farmers that minimum support price and APMC will continue these will never be removed at any cost Rajnath Singh....

Even if Opposition was not convinced, does it allow them to be violent, attack the Chair, asks Rajnath Singh at a press conference.

Even if Opposition was not convinced, does it allow them to be violent, attack the Chair, asks Rajnath Singh at a press conference....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020