Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nearly half of Nepal's COVID-19 patients stay in home isolation, say authorites

Nearly half of the COVID-19 patients in Nepal are staying in home isolation with the Nepali government prioritising such facilities over hospitals for the asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic COVID-19 cases, Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population said.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 20-09-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 20:19 IST
Nearly half of Nepal's COVID-19 patients stay in home isolation, say authorites
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Nearly half of the COVID-19 patients in Nepal are staying in home isolation with the Nepali government prioritising such facilities over hospitals for the asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic COVID-19 cases, Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population said. According to the data from the ministry, there are a total of 17,478 active COVID-19 cases in Nepal as of Sunday. Of them, 8,407 patients, or about 48 percent of total active cases, have stayed in home isolation. "We have urged the COVID-19 patients who show no symptom or mild symptom to stay at home isolation because they get better care at home with the homely environment," Sameer Adhikari, joint spokesperson at the health ministry, told Xinhua.

"People who stay at home isolation face little mental pressure than those who are kept at isolation centers at hospitals." He said that there would be little risk for family members, caregivers and the people of the community as long as the patient stays in home isolation by following the health protocol strictly. Currently, most patients with symptoms have been admitted to hospitals, according to the ministry. "Home isolation has saved the hospitals from being overcrowded which would itself pose a risk of transmission at hospitals," said Adhikari. "It has also saved the hospital beds for patients with symptoms."

In late August, a cabinet meeting of the Nepali government decided to hospitalise only symptomatic patients while asymptomatic patients would be asked to isolate at home. The Nepali government has prioritised home isolation for asymptotic and mildly symptomatic cases amid resurging coronavirus cases in the Himalayan country.

With 1,325 new cases on Sunday, Nepal has reported a total of 64,122 cases. Particularly, Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, has emerged as a new hotspot of the novel coronavirus in the recent weeks. "It has been difficult for us to manage beds at Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and ventilators for the serious COVID-19 cases in the Kathmandu Valley," said Adhikari.

However, home isolation has not always been pleasing for the community who fear transmission from such patients. "It has been difficult to convince people of the community that there is little risk from the asymptomatic patients," said Adhikari. As per the working procedure on monitoring of health condition of the COVID-19 patients staying at home and hotel isolation issued by Nepal's health ministry, a designated health worker needs to provide proper consultation to the patients staying at home isolation regarding the disease, its complexities, and how to keep people in the surrounding safe from infection.

Those who care for the patient need to notify the designated health worker if the patient develops any respiratory problem, chest pain, the color of lip and face changes to blue and the patient becomes unconscious, according to the working procedure. "The health worker needs to rush the patient to the hospital by arranging the ambulance," it says. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Pioli tells Milan they need a winning start this time

AC Milan have lost their opening Serie A match in each of the last two seasons and coach Stefano Pioli says they need to kick that habit when they host Bologna on Monday. Pioli said Milan, sixth last season, were targeting a top four finish...

BJP considering to move privilege motion against opposition MPs for creating ruckus in Rajya Sabha

Political confrontation between the ruling NDA and opposition parties is likely to escalate over the Sunday ruckus in Rajya Sabha as the BJP is considering moving privilege motion against several opposition MPs, accused of unruly behaviour ...

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 54-lakh mark with spike of 92,605 new cases

Indias COVID-19 case tally crossed 54-lakh mark with a spike of 92,605 new cases and 1,133 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The total case tally stands at 54,00,620 including 10,10,824 active c...

18,855 people given Indian citizenship in past 5 years: MHA

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Sunday said that a total of 18,855 people received Indian citizenship in the past five years. Rais statement comes in response to Dhubri MP Badruddin Ajmals question regarding the citizens...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020