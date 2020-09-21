Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan responds to China's 'death threat' after US State Dept official's visit irks Beijing

Taiwan on Monday responded to China's threat to "set off war", in a cheeky manner following the visit of a US State Department official, which apparently irked Beijing.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 21-09-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 13:32 IST
Taiwan responds to China's 'death threat' after US State Dept official's visit irks Beijing
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen with Keith Krach, US Undersecretary for Economic Affairs. (Photo credit: President Tsai Ing-wen Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Taiwan on Monday responded to China's threat to "set off war", in a cheeky manner following the visit of a US State Department official, which apparently irked Beijing. "How do you deal with a neighbor sending you death threats just for having dinner with friends visiting from afar? Asking for a friend," said Taiwan Presidential Office Spokesperson.

This statement followed the threat issued by the Chinese mouthpiece Global Times after US Undersecretary for Economic Affairs Keith Krach had visited the nation. "Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen, who pledged deeper ties with the US at a dinner for a visiting senior State Department official, is clearly playing with fire. If any act of her provocation violates the Anti-Secession Law of China, a war will be set off and Tsai will be wiped out," wrote Global Times.

During Krach's visit, President Tsai Ing-wen had pledged deeper ties with the US. According to an official statement, Taiwan President has committed collaboration with the US to strengthen ties.

"I hope that Taiwan and the United States continue to work together to promote peace, stability, prosperity and development in the Indo-Pacific, positively impacting the region," said the President. She had said, "Taiwan is committed to taking key steps, and engaging in exchanges of opinion to bring about a new milestone in the deepening of Taiwan-US economic cooperation."

During the visit to Taiwan, Krach and the delegation to Taiwan attended the memorial service for late President Lee Teng-hui. The visit of the senior-most US official has angered China. In a belligerent show of force by Beijing, scores of Chinese jets had crossed the midline of Taiwan strait during the US official's visit. Taiwan's air force scrambled jets and deployed air defense missile system to monitor China's activities.

"PLA's military intimidation is deplorable and has caused resentment among people in Taiwan. We call on PRC to cherish peace and maintain regional stability," said Taiwan Ministry of Defence in a tweet after Friday's incident. Earlier this month, Taiwan warned China not to "cross the line" saying that it wants peace but will defend its people.

"Don't cross the line. China again flew fighter jets into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone today. Make no mistake, Taiwan wants peace but we will defend our people," Vice President of Taiwan, Lai Ching-Te said in a tweet. During US Health Secretary Alex Azar's historic visit to Taiwan earlier, China deployed fighter jets that briefly crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait, South China Morning Post had reported citing Taiwan's Defence Ministry. The ministry had said it had tracked the PLA fighters with its land-based anti-aircraft missiles and had "strongly driven them out". (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Deep divisions as Afghan negotiators get down to details

The Afghan government and Taliban militants remain far apart on even the most basic issues a week into talks meant to end two decades of war that has killed tens of thousands of people.The chasm, not just on the predictably thorny problem o...

Farm bills need of 21st century, mandis and MSP will stay: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday that the farm sector reform bills passed by Parliament were the need of the 21 century India and again reassured farmers that the government purchase of their produce coupled with minimum supp...

Over 9.5 million passengers flown since recommencement of domestic operations: Hardeep Singh Puri

Over 9.5 million domestic passengers have flown since the recommencement of domestic operations on May 25 amid COVID-19 pandemic, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri here on Monday. Our journey towards achieving Pre-Covid ...

Indians look for playoff berth in series vs. White Sox

The Cleveland Indians are doing their best to undo the damage that resulted from a season-high eight-game losing streak. Winners of three of their past four contests, the Indians 29-24 look to continue their recent good fortune on Monday wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020