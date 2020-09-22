Indian Ambassador Suresh K Reddy presents his credentials to Brazil President

India's Ambassador to Brazil Suresh K Reddy has presented his credentials to Jair M Bolsonaro, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil. "On 21 September 2020, Ambassador H.E. Suresh Reddy presented his credentials to H.E. @jairbolsonaro, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil," Indian Embassy in Brazil tweeted.

Earlier, the Ambassador had said in a tweet, "Deeply honoured to present my credentials to H.E.@jairbolsonaro. His visit to India in January had opened a new era in our relations. A relationship of convergence and infinite opportunities!" The diplomat was earlier serving as an Additional Secretary in the ministry. (ANI)