Left Menu
Development News Edition

US House approves bill to ban imports from China's Xinjiang

The US House of Representatives on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved legislation that would effectively ban imports from China's Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region due to the suspected use of state-sponsored forced labour there.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-09-2020 04:01 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 04:01 IST
US House approves bill to ban imports from China's Xinjiang
US flag. Image Credit: ANI

The US House of Representatives on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved legislation that would effectively ban imports from China's Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region due to the suspected use of state-sponsored forced labour there. The US bans the import of any goods if there is evidence that forced labour was involved in their production.

But the new legislation approved on Tuesday would reverse the calculus for Xinjiang, meaning that importers could not source goods produced either wholly or in part in the region unless the US government could certify with "clear and convincing" evidence that they were not produced using forced labour. Lawmakers approved the bill, called the Uighur Forced Labour Prevention Act, by a vote of 406-3.

The legislation now moves to the Senate. Differences between the chambers' two versions would have to be reconciled before the bill is sent to the White House for President Donald Trump's consideration. Xinjiang region is home to around 10 million Uighurs. The Turkic Muslim group, which makes up around 45 per cent of Xinjiang's population, has long accused China's authorities of cultural, religious and economic discrimination. About 7 per cent of the Muslim population in Xinjiang, has been incarcerated in an expanding network of "political re-education" camps, according to US officials and UN experts.

Classified documents known as the China Cables, accessed last year by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, threw light on how the Chinese government uses technology to control Uighurs worldwide. China put a million or more Uighurs and other Muslim minorities into detention camps and prisons in Xinjiang over the last three years under President Xi Jinping's directives to "show absolutely no mercy" in the struggle against terrorism, infiltration and separatism", revealed the leaked documents released in US media.

However, China regularly denies such mistreatment and says the camps provide vocational training. Uighur activists and human rights groups have countered that many of those held are people with advanced degrees and business owners who are influential in their communities and have no need for any special education.

People in the internment camps have described being subjected to forced political indoctrination, torture, beatings, and denial of food and medicine, and say they have been prohibited from practising their religion or speaking their language. Now, as Beijing denies these accounts, it also refuses to allow independent inspections into the regions, at the same time, which further fuels reports related to China's atrocities on the minority Muslims. (ANI)

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's Victoria state reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

Australias coronavirus hot spot of Victoria on Wednesday said new coronavirus cases nearly halved against the previous day as the state looks to ease some restrictions as early as next week.Victoria, Australias second-most populous state, r...

US House approves bill to ban imports from China's Xinjiang

The US House of Representatives on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved legislation that would effectively ban imports from Chinas Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region due to the suspected use of state-sponsored forced labour there. The US bans the...

Kerala CM launches e-Challan system to avoid complaints regarding imposition of traffic fines

Modernising the traffic department, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday inaugurated the e-Challan system to avoid complaints regarding imposition of traffic fines. In his inaugural address via video conferencing, the Chief Min...

Tesla's Elon Musk promises radically better electric car batteries at half the cost

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk described a new generation of electric vehicle batteries that will be more powerful, longer lasting and half as expensive than the companys current cells at Teslas Battery Day on Tuesday. Teslas new larger cylindrica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020